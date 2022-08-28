Jamie Foxx has been widely lauded for his “scarily accurate” impression of Donald Trump.
Foxx sat alongside Snoop Dogg as he was interviewed for new Netflix movie, Day Shift, when he stunned hosts with the former president’s signature voice.
“There’s a lot of great people on both sides. I know Harry O,” Jamie joked as Trump during the Rap Radar appearance.
“He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out.”
Watch the clip in full below:
