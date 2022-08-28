Jamie Foxx’s Trump impression is 🤯 The Tyson biopic is going to be amazing. Absurdly talented guy. pic.twitter.com/HZ4GRUTqxs

“He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out.”

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides. I know Harry O,” Jamie joked as Trump during the Rap Radar appearance.

Foxx sat alongside Snoop Dogg as he was interviewed for new Netflix movie, Day Shift, when he stunned hosts with the former president’s signature voice.

Jamie Foxx has been widely lauded for his “scarily accurate” impression of Donald Trump.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .