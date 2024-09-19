James O’Brien has been lauded for cutting Nigel Farage down to size on LBC.

Introducing his usual morning show, the presenter unleashed a scathing appraisal of the Reform UK man, who had been interviewed by his colleague Nick Ferrari moments earlier.

During the on-air onslaught, which O’Brien delivered while Farage was still in the same room as him, the radio presenter referenced accusations claiming the MP for Clacton had incited UK race riots this summer with his claims the Southport attacker had been known to the police.

In a stinging monologue, he said: “Well, there’s a lot to get through today. For example, have you ever had violent race riots named after you or indeed been accused by the head of the Met of emboldening the racist thugs responsible?”

“Have you ever cited a self-described misogynist facing rape and people trafficking charges in Romania as a trustworthy news source for events in the UK or described yourself as part of a similar phenomenon to him?”

Watch the clip in full below:

James O'Brien has just delivered one of the knockout blows of the century.



Nigel Farage was leaving the LBC studios after his phone-in with Nick Ferrari when he did this 👇 pic.twitter.com/CzRgkE14Rx — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) September 19, 2024

