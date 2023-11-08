James Martin has revealed he is stepping back from TV after speaking out about his cancer diagnosis.

The Saturday Morning with James Martin presenter recently revealed that he had undergone treatment for cancer on his face in 2018, and that he has had to go back for ‘regular treatments’ since.

The news of his cancer broke after Martin faced accusations of bullying and intimidating behaviour after an audio leaked back in July.

Foul-mouthed swearing

The clip from a 2018 production showed the chef swearing 42 times at staff as a result of a ‘blocked drain at his house’.

“I am absolutely furious, beyond belief. It’s my home, it’s my house. It’s my f**ing house,” he could be heard saying in the 15-minute long audio.

“Nobody listens, nobody f**king listens do they.

“I will not put up with this, this is b*llocks.”

Martin responded to the backlash in a lengthy apology tweet.

“I have always strived to keep my private life private,” he began.

“However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement. The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life.

“I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments I could not attend his funeral.

“Later that month I was burgled at night by a team of masked men, who entered my house while my partner Louise was at home alone and I was away working.

“I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming.

“Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

Stepping back from TV work

However, during an appearance at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on Monday (6 November), he revealed that he now plans to step back from TV.

“On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television,” he said, per the Liverpool Echo.

“For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of s**t with cancer, but I’m getting sorted at the end of next month.

“I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages.”

