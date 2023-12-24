A sick joke told by the Home Secretary at a Downing Street party has caused a major public backlash in the run-up to Christmas. James Cleverly, who earlier in the day unveiled a new set of anti-spiking measures, undermined his message in horrendous fashion.

What did James Cleverly say about his wife?

During the private reception, Cleverly suggested that ‘mild sedation’ was the key to maintaining a long marriage. He also quipped that ‘a little bit of Rohypnol is not really illegal’, shocking a number of those in attendance.

“A little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night is not really illegal if it’s only a little bit. [It’s best to] marry someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there.” | James Cleverly

The joke has gone down like a lead balloon, and there are now calls for the ‘immediate removal’ of Mr. Cleverly from government. Adam Schwarz, a prominent political commentator, says that the Tory minister has ‘lost all credibility’ in his position:

“James Cleverly should be immediately removed from government. A Home Secretary tasked with eradicating misogynistic culture in the police has zero authority when they share the same vile jokes as toxic officers. He should resign or be sacked if he refuses.” | Adam Schwarz

James Cleverly apologises, but public outrage remains

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller was also horrified by the ill-judged joke, and has echoed calls for Cleverly to leave his role as Home Secretary. She insisted that spiking, and the use of Rohypnol, was ‘no joking matter’.

“If Rishi Sunak does not sack James Cleverly as Home Secretary after these comment, he is confirming the Tories as misogynistic, with no interest in addressing the appalling increase in violence against women. It’s not a joking matter!” | Gina Miller