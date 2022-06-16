Piers Morgan has said he was a “caged animal ready to be unleashed” ahead of the launch of his evening talk show.

The TV presenter, 57, made his return on news channel TalkTV with his show Piers Morgan Uncensored having already made headlines for an “explosive” interview with its first guest, former American president Donald Trump.

TalkTV, the new venture from News UK, the publisher of the The Times and The Sun, airs on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube. Morgan’s new global show will launch via TalkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US and Sky News in Australia.

Have you seen it? Me neither.

However, someone on the production team got in touch with campaigner against poverty Jack Monroe to see if she fancied appearing on the show.

As you can see from her response, it didn’t go down well…

She then wrote:

(There is a masochistic part of me that is a tiny, tiny bit tempted, though. I’m not sure he’d enjoy it!) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

Seeing as people are tagging him so he’s likely to see this now, I just want to provide some context. Piers blocked me because I said fuck (or something like it, it was about 7 years ago!) in a robust conversation. He called me foul mouthed and unladylike, and blocked me. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

It didn’t end there, though. He went into a massive, disproportionate tantrum saying I was ‘barred from his show for life’ (he was presenting GMB at the time, and lo and behold, every time their producers called to book me, I’d be mysteriously cancelled for no reason. For years.) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

I did do a few appearances in his absences – when Richard Madeley and Jeremy Vine were standing in, I think. But any time Piers was fronting, I was out. Sometimes with half an hours notice, having booked and paid for childcare and got up at 5am for tech checks. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

Just to clear it all up she tweeted:

Oh I wasn’t serious, I’d rather peel my eyes out with a rusty miniature teaspoon — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

