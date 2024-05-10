Both ITV and the BBC are due to air infected blood scandal documentaries ahead of the inquiry’s final report due on Monday 20th May.

On Sunday (12th May), ITV1 will air the International Emmy Award-winning 90-minute “In Cold Blood” documentary about the Infected Blood Scandal.

The BBC will then air a 30-minute episode of Panorama on Monday (13th May), which focuses on the families of some of the 380 children infected with HIV in the scandal.

Ministers are gearing up to make “significant announcements” about compensation for people affected by the infected blood scandal in the next few weeks, officials have said.

Cabinet Office Minister John Glen told representatives from the Haemophilia Society that the funding pot to compensate people affected by the scandal could be more than £10 billion.

Mr Glen has been meeting with people affected by the scandal – which has been dubbed the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.

Tens of thousands of people were infected with contaminated blood through infected blood products or blood transfusions between the 1970s and early 1990s.

An estimated 3,000 people have died as a result, while those who survived have lived with life-long health implications.

Ministers have been accused of dragging their feet on compensation, but Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said that Mr Glen appears to be moving “at pace” to get a compensation scheme up and running.

Clive Smith, chairman of the Haemophilia Society, said he asked Mr Glen about reports of a £10 billion compensation package, telling the PA news agency: “He said he wasn’t going to deny it, but actually his view was that it might be a bit more than that.”

Related: ‘Unacceptable’ number of parents letting kids skip Fridays