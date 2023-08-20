An LBC caller was stylishly cut down to size by Oli Dugmore after spouting misogynistic bile ahead of the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

The Lionesses booked their spot in the final against Spain after a comprehensive 3-1 victory over host nation Australia.

Ahead of the match, the King issued a rallying cry of “roar to victory” and the Prime Minister urged players to bring the trophy home, although neither is attending the game Down Under.

In semi-final goal scorer Lauren Hemp’s home town in Norfolk, fans said they were backing “our girl”, saying they were “football mad” ahead of the crunch game against Spain.

England men’s manager Gareth Southgate also wished good luck to the team, but admitted he had “no advice” to offer a team that has accomplished what his has not.

The Prince of Wales is facing a continued backlash over his decision not to attend the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame”, saying: “I will not have any bad words against the royal family.

“However this should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot, after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

Tensions also flared on LBC after a caller claimed women should “be in the kitchen” and not playing football.

Thankfully, Oli Dugmore was on hand to stylishly cut him down to size:

