A graduation speech given by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has been doing the rounds on social media, with some people calling it the best they have ever seen.

The speech, which heavily referenced several quotes from the iconic sitcom The Office, revolved around the need for young people to develop their own “idiot detection system” which (as I’m sure you will agree) is more relevant now than ever.

Dishing out what proves to be a vital lesson in humanity, Pritzker says the key to success is being able to develop your own idiot detection system in order to “step past our most primal urges”.

Stressing the importance of being kind, Mr Pritzker added, “I’m here to tell you that when someone’s path through this world is marked with acts of cruelty, they have failed the first test of an advanced society.

“They never forced their animal brain to evolve past its first instinct. They never forged new mental pathways to overcome their own instinctual fears. And so, their thinking and problem-solving will lack the imagination and creativity that the kindest people have in spades… Over my many years in politics and business, I have found one thing to be universally true—the kindest person in the room is often the smartest.”

Sharing an excerpt of the speech on Twitter, Pritzker wrote, “‘Whenever I’m about to do something, I think ‘Would an idiot do that?’ and if they would, I do not do that thing.’ – Dwight Schrute. And what is the best way to spot an idiot? Look for the person who is cruel.”

Watch it below:

