The Government and education unions have agreed to hold “intensive talks” on the issues which have sparked a series of strikes by teachers in recent months, it has been announced.

The talks, which will focus on pay, conditions and workload reduction, will involve unions including the National Education Union (NEU), whose members were on strike in England earlier this week.

The news follows the breakthrough in the NHS dispute on Thursday, with leaders of nurses, ambulance crews and other health workers agreeing to suspend further industrial action while ballots are held on a new pay offer.

Pay, conditions and workload reduction

A joint statement by the Government and education unions said: “The Government and the education trade unions, Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASUWT and National Education Union, have agreed to move into a period of intensive talks. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.

“In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced.

“The Education Secretary and all unions will meet today, beginning intensive talks, which will continue over the weekend.”

Leaders of junior doctors want an early meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay to help resolve their pay dispute, which led to a three-day walkout this week.

The British Medical Association has exchanged letters with the Government following yesterday’s announcement of a new offer to other NHS workers but no date has been set for a meeting.

Footage of the strikes was largely ignored by the mainstream media.

In fact, it was left to German TV channel ZDF to share the footage, which thanks to Central Bylines got widely viewed.

Watch it in full below:

The @bbc says it is impartial, yet the most common question on this Tweet that now has over 1 million impressions is why @BBCNews didn't cover this and German TV via @ZDFlondon did. https://t.co/76SXg0n3Of — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) March 16, 2023

