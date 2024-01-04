The Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely has stated the horrifying aims of the country’s army during an interview with LBC.

Speaking to Ian Dale, Hotovely said every school, mosque and second house is a target for Israel as they seek “clear victory” over Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Israel’s air, ground and sea assault in the territory has killed more than 22,300 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The campaign has driven some 85 per cent of Gaza’s population from their homes, forcing hundreds of thousands of people into overcrowded shelters or teeming tent camps in Israeli-designated safe areas that the military has nevertheless bombed.

A quarter of Gaza’s population face starvation, according to the United Nations, as Israeli restrictions and heavy fighting hinder aid delivery.

The unprecedented death and destruction has led South Africa to accuse Israel of genocide in a case filed with the International Court of Justice, allegations that Israel has strongly denied and vowed to contest.

This interview will send shivers down your spine:

She's actually going on the airwaves, right here in the UK, and telling you this, directly, in English. She's the actual ambassador. What more do you need to hear? https://t.co/OnJPsKx4wa — Kieran Hurley (@kieran_hurley) January 3, 2024

