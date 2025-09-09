Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, says the UK government.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed the country’s position a few days ago while responding to questions from the chair of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion.

In the letter, dated September 1, he stated: “The crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’

“The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

The government had previously stated that the international court was the one who should decide if Israel was committing genocide.

Israel has strongly denied claims of committing genocide in Gaza, but the country is being challenged on the issue in a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The country has already been accused of genocide by the world’s leading association of genocide scholars, as well as several Israeli human rights organisations.

Mr Lammy further criticised the ‘catastrophic humanitarian situation’ in the region.

“The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling,” he wrote.

“Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”

On Monday Israel struck and destroyed another high-rise building in Gaza City.

The military claimed to be targeting Hamas observation posts and bombs placed around the 12-story office building, though it did not provide evidence for this claim.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told residents that they should leave the city immediately.

The international community has widely condemned Netanyahu’s plans to invade and conquer all of Gaza City.

Last week, the world’s leading association of genocide scholars declared Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza. The International Association of Genocide Scholars stated in a resolution on Monday that Israel’s conduct meets the legal definition as laid out in the UN convention on genocide.

An arrest warrant is still out for Netanyahu from the International Criminal Court, over accusations of crimes against humanity, including using starvation as a weapon of war.