Iceland will put over 420 products on sale for a penny to help people deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket will offer essential items such as milk, bread and butter in the deal, as well as some summer staples such as burger buns and ice cream cones.

Iceland staff have reported customers telling them to stop scanning when they clock up to £40 at check-outs because they can’t stretch to anymore.

The supermarket has responded by making certain products available at bargain-basement prices to alleviate the strain being felt by families across the country.

The deal, which is available online until June 24th, will help shoppers in the final week before payday.

It will allow customers to save up to 99p per product, based on items that were originally at a cost of £1.

Customers simply have to put three items that are part of the deal in their shopping basket to become eligible.

When you get to the checkout, make sure to enter “ICEPENNY” into the promotional code box before paying.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We’re continuing to work hard to ensure our customers are being supported as much as possible as the cost of living continues to rise and we hope our 3p everyday essentials sale will help a little this weekend.

“Our previous sales at Christmas and Easter were very popular and this time we’ve taken the decision to branch out and offer this deal on everyday essentials, as well as vegetables, to help our customers as we navigate through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re committed to helping our customers as much as we can at this difficult time and will continue to do so.”

