There are many reasons to host a party. From birthdays and anniversaries, to retirements and gender reveals, there’s a time and a place to celebrate something. However, as each type of party has a unique theme or style. It can be quite hard to plan. Especially if this is your first time. On top of that, parties need to be modified to cater to each person that they are celebrating. The environment can also impact what’s feasible and what is not an option for a party.

Themed Parties

Though they can seem time-consuming and unnecessary, themed parties can actually make a party easier to organise and plan. If you’re doing a themed party, it can mean reducing the things you have to think about. When something doesn’t match, get rid of it. This is consistent across food, decor, music and even the dress code. Not only can it make your life easier, but it’s often more fun and entertaining for the guests as well. Anyone coming to the party will have to dress up to match, and when everything else matches, the experience is simply enhanced.

There is a wide array of different types of themed parties too. For instance, you can opt for one that’s got a pop culture inspiration. This can mean picking a movie or genre of movies (something like Lord of the Rings or Star Wars). Alternatively, this could be around music such as a Britney Spears party where everyone has to come as a different Britney from the music videos.

Other themes can be broader such as picking a colour as the theme. Black and White parties allow everyone to come dressed in their best, while traffic light parties are great for singles looking to mingle. Alternatively, you can pick something completely off-the-wall such as a toga party or go for another historical or cultural theme. Whatever you choose it allows both you as the host, and your guests to showcase a little creativity and personal expression.

Planning Essentials

Depending on the party, it’s easy to go overboard. This means to plan it properly, you need to budget. Not only that, but you should be looking to use sustainable decorations as they’re most likely only going to be used the one time — depending on the party and theme that is. With this in mind, you should consider finding recyclable or reusable items for your decorations. Alternatively, you could rent items to further save on costs.

Looking for party items used to be time-consuming and costly. But these days, with online retail and e-commerce platforms, it’s so much easier and cheaper. Platforms such as Amazon, eBay, SHEIN, Temu and AliExpress make it very easy to unleash your creative side and find a wealth of affordable party supplies and decorations.

AliExpress in particular sells fun party items such as tissue paper tassels in a range of colours which both tick the box for sustainability and affordability. Other options include stickers, baubles, balloons and banners, much of which comes in at less than £2 for each item. The company also helps to make this process easy by offering regular AliExpress promo codes and coupons, such as those you can find on Discoup.com, which make the decorations really cost-effective. As such, you can maximise value while staying within the budget you’ve set yourself. Your party is going to look great too.

Getting that Party Started

To host a party, be prepared. Not only do you need to select a theme, but to choose a location that fits as well. Make sure you set a clear budget from the outset as this will help you prepare more effectively across all areas of the party — music, food and decorations. Make a checklist and the process will go a whole lot smoother. Finally, it’s always fun to get a bit creative, so why not take a look at some different themes. Choose other party ideas to the norm and use budget-friendly decorations and resources to make your party venue look stunning.