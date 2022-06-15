James O’Brien was forced to lay out the facts in regards to the Rwanda asylum plan during a phone-in on his LBC show yesterday.

Last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights led to the cancellation of the first deportation flight headed to Africa.

But Priti Patel has vowed to press on undeterred, saying preparation for the next flight “begins now”.

During a phone-in on LBC, one caller tried to argue that asylum seekers are only being sent to Rwanda while their applications are processed.

It took a stoic James O’B to point him in the right direction.

Watch the clip in full below:

'I don't care what your understanding is – I deal in the facts!'



James O'Brien educates caller who falsely claims refugees will be able to return to Britain if their asylum applications are approved in Rwanda.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/6bt6fK4wGT — LBC (@LBC) June 14, 2022

