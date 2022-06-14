Every asylum seeker due to be on a controversial flight to Rwanda tonight has been removed after an eleventh-hour intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.

Confirmed reports suggest the flight will not be taking off after the ECHR got involved.

The numbers had been dropping steadily through the evening and at one point were down to one.

At 22:00, a Home Office source said the plane, which is stood ready on a Ministry of Defence runway at Boscombe Down in Amesbury, will not be departing due to the last minute intervention.

🚨🚨🚨EVERYONE WILL BE TAKEN OFF THE FLIGHT!!



NOONE WILL BE DEPORTED TO RWANDA TONIGHT!!



We have won today, but we will continue the fight tomorrow and against EVERY racist deportation ✊🏾✊🏾🔥🔥 — Stop Deportations (@StpDeportations) June 14, 2022

Reaction

Get ready for a Conservative assault on the European Convention of Human Rights. https://t.co/LpcfOzaFH4 — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 14, 2022

Tonight, we cry, hug each other, thank everyone, from the bottom of our heart who spoke up or stood up in any way at all.



Tomorrow, we regroup, we keep fighting to get this disgusting racist Rwanda deportation policy thrown OUT for good. ❤️🤩💪💪❤️❤️



Solidarity forever! — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) June 14, 2022

if one deportation flight can be stopped from taking off, they all can — paul bollywood (@aarjanistan) June 14, 2022