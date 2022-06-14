Every asylum seeker due to be on a controversial flight to Rwanda tonight has been removed after an eleventh-hour intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.
Confirmed reports suggest the flight will not be taking off after the ECHR got involved.
The numbers had been dropping steadily through the evening and at one point were down to one.
At 22:00, a Home Office source said the plane, which is stood ready on a Ministry of Defence runway at Boscombe Down in Amesbury, will not be departing due to the last minute intervention.