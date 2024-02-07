Holly Valance took a swing at left-wing political ideas as she attended the Popular Conservatives launch event in central London this week.

The former Neighbours actress, who is married to billionaire British property developer and Tory donor Nick Candy, tipped Jacob Rees-Mogg to become the next prime minister and also lauded Liz Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving former prime minister, for being a straight-talking northerner.

She said: “I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what c**p ideas they all are. And then you go to the right.”

'Everyone starts as a leftie and then wakes up and realises all the ideas are crap'



Australian model and actress, Holly Valance, was at the launch of Liz Truss' new conservative movement 'PopCon'.@ChristopherHope pic.twitter.com/jWU4PpvXpq — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 6, 2024

Candy, who was also in attendance at the PopCons event, was among those who were at a Conservative HQ Christmas party during the Covid lockdown period.

The event was organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign team, with footage showing people drinking and dancing in breach of government rules in force at the time.

Always a shameful Tory link

🔹Holly Valance husband Nick Candy (billionaire property developer and Tory donor) raising his glass at the 🔹Covid rule breaking party for 🔹"Sexist Shaun Bailey" in December 2020

🔹Candy also donated to Bailey's failed campaign for London Mayor

🙄 pic.twitter.com/dBbjvGNiI6 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 6, 2024

