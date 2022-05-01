Sting famously sang ‘Believe me when I say to you. I hope the Russians love their children too.’
But what do Russians think about Great Britain?
Well this video might give you some idea. A Russian MP decided to have a rambling dig at the UK and it covers the Queen (in mould), fish and chips and seems to link Liz Truss to the aristocracy.
Yeh us neither.
BBC Monitoring member of staff Francis Scarr shared a clip that has to be seen to be believed.
He tweeted the video writing: ‘This hilarious tirade by MP Andrei Isayev on state TV is a crash course in all the bizarre Russian stereotypes about Britain Make sure you watch the whole thing (with subs)’
Reactions
Everyone was left bemused by his off-the-wall comments:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Watch: Russian TV brags about destroying UK with just one missile and for a bizarre reason