Sting famously sang ‘Believe me when I say to you. I hope the Russians love their children too.’

But what do Russians think about Great Britain?

Well this video might give you some idea. A Russian MP decided to have a rambling dig at the UK and it covers the Queen (in mould), fish and chips and seems to link Liz Truss to the aristocracy.

Yeh us neither.

BBC Monitoring member of staff Francis Scarr shared a clip that has to be seen to be believed.

He tweeted the video writing: ‘This hilarious tirade by MP Andrei Isayev on state TV is a crash course in all the bizarre Russian stereotypes about Britain Make sure you watch the whole thing (with subs)’

This hilarious tirade by MP Andrei Isayev on state TV is a crash course in all the bizarre Russian stereotypes about Britain



Make sure you watch the whole thing (with subs) pic.twitter.com/kzvHXFtHYH — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 29, 2022

Reactions

Everyone was left bemused by his off-the-wall comments:

1.

Its hilarious, but there is a note of truth in the assertion that Churchill's government was obsessed with anti-Bolshevism to the point of trying to delay D-Day while Roosevelt had to push them (Kolko: Politics of War). Off to eat chip and fish in a foggy marshland… — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) April 29, 2022

2.

😂 why is the queen covered in moss?! — Jade McGlynn (@DrJadeMcGlynn) April 29, 2022

3.

A rolling queen gathers no moss.

Especially after a portion of good old porridge and chips, none of that Russian white fish muck! No thank you! — Russian MFA Disinfo. PUTIN GET OUT OF UKRAINE (@CUllyanov) April 29, 2022

4.

This is indeed a ray of sunshine and humour on a dull and drizzly Sunday morning … Can't stop to chat though – off to find a foggy marshland to eat my chip and fish .. 👍👍😁😁 https://t.co/VGzAq5I3wc — Constable Chaos (@ConstableChaos) May 1, 2022

5.

Extraordinary Russian MP vision of Britain – complete with image of Liz Truss as British island state aristocrat – https://t.co/nvvJBLq0wF — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 1, 2022

6.

I think this video seriously overestimates the ability of the British state to coordinate anything. https://t.co/KthE0EmxwZ — Ryan Wain (@ryan_wain) May 1, 2022

Related: Watch: Russian TV brags about destroying UK with just one missile and for a bizarre reason