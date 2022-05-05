Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules over the announcement of when the Elizabeth line will open.

We can’t be certain if it was an election plot, but what we can be certain of is that Shapps appearing to be a pillar of truth and fairness has been lampooned online.

Shapps claimed Mr Khan had displayed “breathtaking political cynicism”.

Launch date

Transport for London (TfL) – which is chaired by Mr Khan – revealed on Wednesday that the capital’s new east-west railway will launch on May 24th.

The announcement was made a day before local elections take place in London.

Purdah rules restrict what communications activity can take place in the run-up to an election.

Mr Shapps said: “This announcement is an act of breathtaking political cynicism by the mayor, breaking election rules on such announcements in an effort to garner votes the day before the local elections in London.

He did tweet it out though as well.

🚨CROSSRAIL NEWS🚨



London's newest tube – the Elizabeth Line – will be opening to passengers on 24 May.



Thanks to £9bn of Government support, it will transform the lives of Londoners for generations to come and deliver a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy. pic.twitter.com/OK52VGQtav — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) May 4, 2022

Watch

Well, as you can see Khan wasn’t having any of that:

Best for Britain tweeted the clip and wrote: “Khan responds to Shapps’s accusation that the Elizabeth Line announcement broke purdah. Says decision was made by TfL commissioner. ‘He needs to grow up and join the party. A legal, lawful party, that doesn’t break any rules.'”

🔥Khan responds to Shapps's accusation that the Elizabeth Line announcement broke purdah. Says decision was made by TfL commissioner.



"He needs to grow up and join the party. A legal, lawful party, that doesn't break any rules." ~AA



(full clip here: https://t.co/28jp3F2Fyr ) pic.twitter.com/gDwpefN6mD — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 4, 2022

Reactions

So Shapps has a long history of dodgy dealings and this was not missed on Twitter:

1.

Hilarious



Grant Shapps has reported Sadiq Khan to the Electoral Commission



Why?



Because he thinks the crossrail news breaks Purdah rules where you’re not allowed to make announcements pre-election



…like Rwanda



…like license fee ending



…like the right to buy ploy



Dick — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 4, 2022

2.

What like a big politicised address to Ukraine's parliament @grantshapps? Or Rwanda announcement? Na surely not https://t.co/YsnoUhl6UZ — Bradley Wall 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌍 (@BWallArthur) May 4, 2022

3.

“London mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to announce the opening date for the Elizabeth line a day before the elections is an attempt to "garner votes"and a "breach of pre-election rules", Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed.”



Meanwhile, Johnson speaks to Ukr govt. 🤔 — Lew Orrow 🚒🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺🇪🇸🇮🇨🇺🇦🏉 (@CaptFlack) May 4, 2022

4.

My partner just got home and I tried to explain to them the Grant Shapps/Sadiq Khan story but couldn’t get through it without bursting into hysterical laughter every few seconds -it took much longer than saying ‘Shapps reported Khan to the wrong body for something he didn’t do’. — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) May 4, 2022

5.

Hang on here Johnson was also claiming credit for it today.

I smell hypocrisy.https://t.co/GwSh6uPTqY — Christophé 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@Christo96911923) May 4, 2022

6.

I think he’s the male Tory equivalent of Nadine Dorries! — Fizz 💙 #nhs @corbyn_project (@Carolynoflondon) May 4, 2022

7.

TORY RESPONSE to #CostOfLivingCrisis

– get on the bus keep warm (Johnson),

– eat supermarket own brand foods (Eustace),

– nothing more I can do right now (Sunak),

– pray (Mogg)

– miss an MOT (Shapps)

– Get a job (Coffey)#JohnsonOut100 #VoteToryCouncilsOut #ToriesOut5thMay — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 4, 2022

8.

@grantshapps I gather that you’ve reported the London Mayor to the Electoral Commission for ‘breathtaking political cynicism’ for politicising the opening of the Elizabeth Line. Didn’t you however post this? pic.twitter.com/zNNjxBfZMQ — Bharat Jashanmal (@beejash) May 5, 2022

9.

Did Grant "Michael Corinne Sebastian" Shapps just report Sadiq Khan to the wrong body for something he didn't do? They really are thick as mince. Vote for anyone but a Tory – they're winging it, none of them have a clue what they're doing! Competence matters. #GTTO — Michael Taker 🇺🇦 (@sirmichaeltaker) May 5, 2022

10.

Crossrail: Grant Shapps being a spiteful teenager https://t.co/cyiaxlivcu — Anj 💙 Mask On (@LarocheCS) May 5, 2022

