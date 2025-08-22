The government are looking to appeal against a High Court ruling which blocks asylum seekers being housed in an Essex hotel.

Earlier this week, Epping Council won their bid to temporarily block asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel.

Epping Forest District Council sought a High Court injunction to stop migrants from being accommodated at the hotel.

The hotel have now been told they must stop housing asylum seekers by September 12.

READ NEXT: Reform’s Zia Yusuf draws a blank when asked about party’s immigration policy

BREAKING: Council wins bid to block migrant housing at hotel.



Sky's @ashnahurynag shares the latest from outside the High Court.https://t.co/r7SXRUjQ5s



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/b2FD13S21q — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 19, 2025

However the government is seeking to intervene.

The Home Office are seeking permission to intervene in the case which, if granted, will allow them to appeal the judgement handed down earlier this week.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told broadcasters: “This government will close all asylum hotels and we will clear up the mess that we inherited from the previous government.

“We’ve made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way.

“And that’s why we’ll appeal this decision.”

The news comes after The London Economic discovered that Epping council don’t seem to know the costs of its legal fight over asylum seekers being housed at the hotel. This is despite the Tory council pledging to “find the money” to battle the upcoming appeal process by the Home Office.

The exclusive revelation by The London Economic comes just weeks after the council said it faces a £3.4m budget gap this year, with officials warning “difficult decisions” lie ahead to protect essential services.