Cash-strapped Tory Epping Council has admitted it does not know the costs of its legal fight to stop asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel, despite the leader pledging to “find the money” to battle the upcoming appeal process by the Home Office.

The exclusive revelation by The London Economic comes just weeks after the council said it faces a £3.4m budget gap this year, with officials warning “difficult decisions” lie ahead to protect essential services.

The Home Office will seek to appeal against the high court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case, which risks the future of the government’s migration policy.

This morning, security minister Dan Jarvis said: “We’ve made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way. And that’s why we’ll appeal this decision.”

Epping Forest District Council refused to comment on The London Economic’s story – revealed through a probe using freedom of information laws.

Several other councils are set to launch bids with similar legal challenges.

Council leader Chris Whitbread hailed the ruling as a “really big step forward”, saying The Bell Hotel was “totally the wrong place” given its proximity to five schools, homes, and care facilities.

He accused Labour ministers of lacking a plan on illegal migration and promised the council had “the capability” to keep pressing the case.

The injunction followed tense protests outside the hotel after an asylum seeker living there was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

About 32,000 migrants are living in 210 hotels across the UK.

Somani Hotels Limited, which owns The Bell, also suggested it could challenge the ruling as it has lost its main revenue stream when the asylum seekers were moved out.