At least 36 people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in central London which saw crowds hurling missiles at police and assualting officers.

Thousands of people joined Saturday’s demonstration, which travelled from Hyde Park to St Paul’s Cathedral and back to Westminster, ahead of the anniversary of the first UK lockdown which began on March 23 last year.

It came after more than 60 MPs and peers signed a letter warning that allowing the police to criminalise people for protesting “is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful”.

The Metropolitan Police walked with protesters on their route along Oxford Street, Chancery Lane, the Embankment and Parliament Square before heading up Whitehall.

A group of around 100 chased police vehicles, punching and kicking them, as they left the area.

Members of the public left the park, with small children carried by their parents.

Around 100 police officers wearing riot helmets and carrying shields then arrived and urged people to go home.

The Met said 36 people had been arrested by 6.45pm, many for breaching Covid regulations.

Laurence Fox was among the crowd. He Tweeted: “I would rather die than live in fear.”

I would rather die than live in fear. pic.twitter.com/tduJdzIrKZ — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) March 20, 2021

And he also uploaded a piece to camera.

Gillian McKeith

Another ‘celebrity’ who voiced her support for the

She also Tweeted

Gillian is famous (ish) for examining people’s poo on TV and a fake faint on I’m a Celebrity.

Anyway her comments did not go unnoticed by some Twitter users

Reactions

You know if you wait around patiently like the rest of us instead of shitting yourself at superspreader events we’d be out of this a lot quicker — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 20, 2021

British people after checking why Gillian McKeith is trending this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/wUviOeRNGU — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) March 20, 2021

unsurprisingly, Gillian isn't very good at the science part of this https://t.co/sSeMuZhNuL — Dan Hett (@danhett) March 20, 2021

From examining human turds to marching with them https://t.co/PM87jvVUyc — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 20, 2021

Everyone who had their turds publicly shamed by Gillian McKeith is owed a massive apology. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 20, 2021

The Divorced Actor, The Turd Inspector & Flat Earth Corbyn. If those were the leading lights on your march, wouldn't you wonder if you'd backed the wrong horse? — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 20, 2021

To be fair, Gillian McKeith is quite well qualified to comment on pieces of shit.#londonprotest https://t.co/BdZIioGEEB — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 20, 2021

Gillian McKeith: an unqualified success. https://t.co/bzLpxS7UBN — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 20, 2021

Gillian McKeith isn't a proper doctor. She's just going through the motions.



I'm here all week. pic.twitter.com/PU1FuCQGL4 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) March 20, 2021

Ah yes, the unparalleled medical insight of #GillianMcKeith… pic.twitter.com/YLUdBf0219 — Grant White (@GrantWhiteTZ) March 21, 2021

