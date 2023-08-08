Costa Coffee has become the latest victim of anti-woke anger after one of its vans featured an illustration of a post-op trans person.

The illustrated character is depicted with chest scars indicating they received gender-affirming top surgery and has been circulated on social media this week.

It has infuriated right-wing media personalities as well as a few MPs too, with one wading into the debate by telling brands to “stay out of politics and cultural debates”.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen told centre-right think tank Bright Blue on Monday that he is “uncomfortable, instinctively, to see big businesses appropriating the views of their customers to make a political point”, adding that if they want to get into politics then they should “stand for election”.

Costa Coffee last week defended the mural as part of its ethos to “celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners”.

“The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity,” it said in a statement.

Reacting to illustration, two GB News presenters let their thoughts known in the most childish way possible.

