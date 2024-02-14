A tweet sent by George Galloway before the Russia/ Ukraine War broke out has come back to haunt him as he prepares to stand in the Rochdale by-election.

The Workers Party leader is now the clear favourite to win in the North West on Thursday and take a seat in the House of Commons.

It comes after Labour withdrew support of its candidate Azhar Ali who had been forced to apologise after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

Galloway, who has expressed his support for Hamas in the past, has a chequered political history, particularly on the international stage where he has a reputation for making ill-judged moves.

On this day in 2022, the former Labour MP took to Twitter to rubbish claims that a war between Russia and Ukraine was about to break out.

Conflict between the two countries commenced on 24th February 2022 when Russian military forces entered the country from Belarus, Russia and Crimea.

The two countries have been engaged in war ever since, with thousands killed and millions displaced from their homes.

