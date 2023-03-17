A GB News producer has hit out at Sadiq Khan for “ruining London”.

Writing in The Critic, Charlotte Gill said bureaucrats are “degrading England’s capital” by implementing schemes such as ULEZ and getting paid handsomely for doing it.

She also hit out at the fact that most clubs and bars close earlier than in Berlin, which is famed for its late-night drinking culture, and said even the capital’s restaurants and takeaways are “rubbish now”.

“Fancy some egg on toast in the dazzling city of London? That’ll be £22.99 on Deliveroo”, she tweeted.

Gill’s article has sparked a flood of reaction on social media, with The Telegraph’s personal finance editor, Sam Brodbeck, questioning why one would order egg on toast from Deliveroo.

Others pointed out that the mayor has no control over restaurant and take away prices, while one person offered to send her 14-year-old son around to teach her how to cook the tricky and arduous food combo.

Professor Mark Maslin lept to London’s defense, saying the food is “amazing, diverse and multicultural” and the nightlife is “excellent”.

Charlotte you clearly do not know London



Night life is excellent but you have to know where to look



Food is amazing, diverse and multicultural – may be all you want is eggs on toast? 😱



Tubes & now Elizabeth line are excellent



But may be we should pay people a proper wage! — Professor Mark Maslin (@ProfMarkMaslin) March 16, 2023

And Jack Mendel pointed to a surprising lack of evidence backing up her claims.

"The tube doesn’t work." Evidence?



"The city has no nightlife." Evidence?



"Everyone is meant to want to cycle around in a country known for having crap weather." – London's not a country



"He’s made loads of drivers lose work" – proof? — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) March 16, 2023

Earlier this year, London was crowned the best city in the world for 2023, fending off strong competition from Paris and New York which took second and third place respectively.

Real estate and tourism consultancy firm Resonance looked at six different categories in its study: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

London comes out top in the Promotions category, with its residents and visitors producing the most Insta hashtags, Facebook check-ins and TripAdvisor reviews.

The city’s restaurants, in particular, impressed judges.

“If all those newcomers can’t cook at home, they came to the right place, especially these days, when the culinary industry is being reborn after dozens of the city’s most iconic restaurants shuttered over the pandemic,” it is argued in the rankings.

“The city with the fourth-best restaurants on the planet is buzzing again with big-name openings like Dubai-based izakaya-style restaurant Kinoya in Harrods.

“There are hundreds of other rooms soon joining this increasingly daring culinary destination serving—and welcoming the world once more.”

