GB News has lofty ambitions, but the sustainability of their their operation has come into question this week, after it was revealed by the broadcaster’s parent company that their losses in the previous year stood at an eye-watering sum of £22 million.

How much money has GB News lost?

Though the channel will argue it is now ‘closer to breaking even’ after losses were reduced from £32.7 million in the year before, the debt pile at GB News continues to mount. Their backers certainly have deep pockets, but these figures could even make a billionaire wince.

As per The Telegraph, accounts provided by the All Perspectives company stated that £29 million in new debt had been raised from investors up to May 2025. This has caused a four-fold increase, increasing their debt to £40 million. The report also confirms that will be converted into equity notes.

GB News viewing figures leave backers feeling bullish

This appears to be the price of success for GB News, who have seen their audience grow significantly in recent years to claim higher viewership numbers than BBC News and Sky News. However, the network has been plagued by various legal issues and battles with OFCOM.

Its employment of sitting MPs – namely, ones from the right-wing of the political spectrum – has caused consternation in some parts of Westminster. However, plans to clampdown on having these public representatives as presenters appear to have fallen by the wayside in recent months.

‘We need to keep up the pressure’

These losses have also piqued the interests of the Stop Funding Hate group, who have been pressuring brands to drop their advertising campaigns aired on GB News. They claim to have been successful in deterring businesses from working with the channel, while reserving criticism for OFCOM:

“Over the past year, thousands of our supporters have taken action to urge brands to steer clear of GB News. Thanks to those efforts, very few high profile brands are still showing up on the channel. With Ofcom repeatedly refusing to act, we need to keep up the pressure.” | Stop Funding Hate