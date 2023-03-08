Gary Lineker has responded after a tweet he posted comparing Home Office policy to Nazi Germany sparked backlash online.

The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the BBC following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

The Daily Mail also expressed their disapproval with this front-page splash.

Not sure the No 10 comms team are going to be thrilled their cheerleader paper went with "beloved sporting hero says govt are like Nazis". pic.twitter.com/L7EVYdOIvN — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 7, 2023

But Lineker has doubled down the comments, tweeting this morning:

“Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree.”

Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree. 👊🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2023

