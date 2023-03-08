Susanna Reid has criticised the home secretary for suggesting that 100 million asylum seekers could come to the UK without her planned immigration crackdown.

Suella Braverman has been accused of “inflammatory language” after she claimed the “law-abiding patriotic majority” has said had enough of people arriving on small boats.

She also said it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border” as she unveiled plans for new laws to stop Channel crossings.

Braverman said: “There are 100 million people around the world who could qualify for protection under our current laws. Let’s be clear. They are coming here.”

The Refugee Council has dubbed Braverman’s language as “unhelpful” – pointing out that it was wrong to suggest that there were 100 asylum seekers around the world.

While the UNHRC has estimated that there at more than 100 million forcibly displace people around the world, but only 26 million have left their own country, a quarter of that number, and most move to neighbouring countries.

Putting the home secretary to task on Good Morning Britain, Reid asked Braverman to explain why she felt it appropriate to use such inflammatory rhetoric.

Watch her response below:

'On what planet is that likely and how is that not inflammatory language?'@susannareid100 grills @SuellaBraverman over her comments in the Commons where she claimed: 'one hundred million displaced around the world and likely billions more eager to come here is possible.' pic.twitter.com/fNGCiMMCjW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2023

