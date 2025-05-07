More than a dozen top Tories have broken ranks with their party to write to the prime minister to call for the UK to immediately recognise Palestine as a state.

Seven MPs and six members of the House of Lords from all wings of the Conservative Party have signed a letter to Keir Starmer, calling on him to oppose the Israeli government and formally recognise Palestine in advance of pivotal UN talks next month, according to the Guardian.

In the letter, which was organised by the former minister Kit Malthouse and sent to the PM in late March, soon after Israel broke its peace agreement with Hamas, the group writes: “For decades, the Palestinian people have endured occupation, displacement and systemic restrictions on their basic freedoms.

“Recognising Palestine would affirm our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, self-determination and equal rights. It would send a clear message that Britain stands against indefinite occupation and supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations.”

It continues: “Recognition should not be treated as a distant bargaining chip but as a necessary step to reinforce international law and diplomacy. Prime minister, we stand ready to offer our public support for this decision.

“This is an opportunity for Britain to show leadership, to be on the right side of history and to uphold the principles we claim to champion. More than 140 UN member states have already recognised Palestine – it is time for the United Kingdom to do the same.”

The letter was signed by party figures of the moderate wing, including Malthouse himself, father of the House Edward Leigh, and Simon Hoare.

It also gained support from more right-wing MPs such as John Hayes and Desmond Swayne. Some members of the House of Lords also joined, such as Hugo Swire, Nicholas Soames, and Patricia Morris, who is the party’s deputy speaker in the House of Lords.

Keir Starmer has reportedly not responded.

Although the majority of UN member states have formally accepted Palestine as a state, the majority of the European states and the United States have not. Saudi Arabia and France will next month jointly host a conference in an attempt to garner support for a two-state approach.

A Conservative spokesperson said: “Our longstanding position has been that we will recognise a Palestinian state at a time that is most conducive to the peace process. We are not at that point now and we are clear that recognition cannot be the start of the process.”