For many people Take That is an iconic boy band that melted hearts over the years. Robbie Williams did very well in his solo career, the others not so much.

Saying that Gary Barlow is now more of a television personality these days, but many people remember he faced heavy criticism after being caught up in a tax avoidance scandal in 2014.

He later said he had little knowledge of accounts and took full responsibility for the damaging episode.

During his 2018 appearance on Desert Island Discs, Barlow said: “You try and do these things under the guidance of other people. I don’t know a thing about accounts. I never want to. It’s of no interest to me.”

He added: “I signed those things. It’s my responsibility.”

With this in mind, probably not in his though, he asked the good people of Twitter to caption a pic of his own wine brand.

"To tax avoidance!" https://t.co/0hbwI4Afne — Joe Wells (Neurodivergent Moments Podcast Out Now) (@joewellscomic) May 23, 2022

Buckfast gets you pished pic.twitter.com/bZndZhfej7 — Sartorial Thug 🍸(Secretary of State for Bounders) (@SartorialThug) May 23, 2022

this one's a tax write off

this one is also a tax write off https://t.co/Z0cGOVcISG — Barnsley Sime: DJ. MD ANT. (@barnsleysime) May 24, 2022

A bold, food friendly red, with hints of tax avoidance. https://t.co/Jg7zkdblhf — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 24, 2022

‘At any one time I have nine bottles of wine in my house’ https://t.co/1LSt8lQOHO — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) May 23, 2022

“Is this tax deductible?” — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) May 23, 2022

Tax dodger examines cheap blended plonk for Facebook aunties. https://t.co/2lvBRuUBLq — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) May 23, 2022

“Didn’t pay my UK taxes, bought this wine instead” — Audioistic (@Audioistic) May 23, 2022

This is the only vat return I’m interested in. https://t.co/GhGbB5duAs — Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) May 23, 2022

