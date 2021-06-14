











The simmering row between the European Union and Boris Johnson over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements threatened to boil over in Carbis Bay this weekend.

While the EU is not one of the seven countries of the G7 (that’s the UK, France, Italy, Canada, US, Germany and Japan), it was invited as a guest alongside leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa.

At the summit the prime minister held meetings with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel as a “sausage war” dispute loomed with an effective ban on chilled meat shipments across the Irish Sea from Great Britain due to apply from July 1.

“They need to get that into their heads”

In an apparent reference to a difficult conversation with Mr Macron, the Prime Minister said some in the EU “seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country and a single territory” and “I think they just need to get that into their heads”.

Mr Macron used his closing press conference to call for the terms of the Brexit deal to be respected.

Even though these discussion are essential some people were still left fuming that the EU had snuck their pesky noses into Johnson’s weekend in Cornwall.

Amusing to watch the Brexiters get enraged that 2 of the 9 leaders at the G7 are the leaders of the EU. Not content with leaving they EU they now want to pretend it doesn’t exist



A painful lesson awaits. As Biden said today: ‘the EU is an incredibly strong & vibrant entity’ — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) June 12, 2021

Some tried to claim certain leaders were “not elected” during photo rounds.

Actually they were both elected by the European Parliament. Which at the time included British MEPs. — Unlit Uplands (@unlit_uplands) June 12, 2021

Of course, the Queen definitely is not elected, but she rocked up.

Brexiteers are now moaning about Ursula von der Leyen being at the #G7Summit2021 because she is not elected. They are happy for the Queen and Prince Charles to be in Cornwall though? — Paul Dreczko #FBPE 🇵🇱 🇪🇺 (@Paul_D1963) June 12, 2021

And the EU funded the Eden Project.

#G7 were hosted at the Eden Project



£26 million of the £56 million used to fund the Eden Project came from the EU



Without the EU, there would be no Eden project or the 400 jobs it created — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 11, 2021

John Redwood wasn’t happy, but then he never is.

The president of the European Commission has attended G7 for 40 years.



So of course, today’s G7 meeting is greeted by angry brexiteers asking incredulously why the thing that’s happened for the last 40 years is happening again.



For the 40th consecutive year https://t.co/cmGzrogJtc — John Ogden (@John_Ogden) June 11, 2021

They all seem to get along!



EU stages mini summit of its own at the #G7Summit with @EmmanuelMacron declaring “As always the same union, the same determination to act, the same enthusiasm! The G7 can begin” https://t.co/DStS0sQGJH — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) June 11, 2021

And finally they could have seen this car crash interview in the flesh.

..President Biden thought you were Trump’s clone



..The EU say you don’t keep your word#C4News Gary Gibbon interviews Boris Johnson at the #G7 #FBPE pic.twitter.com/gLXTW9mksJ — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 12, 2021

Related: BBC take note! Reactions as C4 news turn up heat on PM as he is labelled ‘Trump’s clone’