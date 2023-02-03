Following widespread school walkouts earlier this week, the Government came under pressure on last night’s episode for refusing to satisfy teachers’ compensation demands, and further strikes are expected.

On Thursday night’s episode of the venerable debate show, which was broadcast from Glasgow, the viewer was one of many people in the studio who criticised Number 10’s track record.

Tens of thousands of teachers staged a walkout on Wednesday across the UK, with additional days of action scheduled in various regions of the nation until the middle of next month. It was estimated that approximately 23,400 schools were impacted.

Mr. Lamont said he was “disappointed” at the teaching unions’ choice to strike and was “concerned” about the effect on children. He then placed all responsibility for the disruption at their feet.

Explaining the government’s refusal to meet their demands, he said: “The UK government. have a very important balancing act to do when it comes to delivering that pay rise whilst recognising we are responsible for taxpayers money.

“By giving excessive pay rises it simply increases that inflationary pressure”

