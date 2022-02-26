The full transcript of a remarkable stand-off between a Russian soldier and a Ukrainian woman has been doing the rounds on social media.

The freedom-fighter woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed guard and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.

The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and airstrikes targeting major cities.

The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers “Who are you?”, to which a soldier standing in the street says: “We have exercises here. Please go this way.”

After asking if they are Russians, she said: “So what the f*** are you doing here?”

She continued to offer him the seeds of the sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine.

The video was shared online by Internews Ukraine, an independent media charity based in Kiev. It has since gone viral on social media with more than two million views, and has sparked an outpouring of emotional comments.

Full transcript

Read the transcript in full below:

Woman: Who are you?

Soldier: We have exercises here. Please go this way.

Woman: What kind of exercises? Are you Russian?

Soldier: Yes.

Woman: So what the fck are you doing here?

Soldier: Right now our discussion will lead to nothing.

Woman: You are occupants, you are fascists! What the fuck are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers (Ukrainian national flower) will grow when you all lie down here.

Soldier: Right now our discussion will lead nowhere. Let’s not escalate this situation. Please.

Woman: What situation? Guys, guys. Put the sunflower seeds in your pockets please. You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land? Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies.

Soldier: Yes.

Woman: And from this moment, you are cursed. I’m telling you.

Soldier: Now listen to me…

Woman: I’ve heard you.

Soldier: Let’s not escalate the situation. Please go this way.

Woman: How can it be further escalated? You fcking came here uninvited. Pieces of sh*t.

Watch

Related: Elevenses: Face it, Biden was right