The White House has said France should be “grateful” to the US because “the French would be speaking German” if it wasn’t for them.

The comments were made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday, after she was asked about the suggestion from a French MEP that the Statue of Liberty should be returned to France.

MEP Raphaël Glucksmann said Americans should give the statue back after ‘choosing to side with the tyrants.’

The statue was famously gifted to America by France in 1884 as a gesture of goodwill to commemorate the alliance between the two nations.

But Glucksmann claimed this week the US “no longer embodies the values the sculpture represents,” France 24 reports.

Asked on Monday whether the US would consider returning the statue across the Atlantic, Leavitt said: “Absolutely not.”

She continued: “My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now.

“So, they should be very grateful, to our great country.”

"Is President Trump going to send the Statue of Liberty back to France?"



"Absolutely not…it's only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now. So, they should be very grateful, to our great country."

Many were quick to point out though that it is only because of the French that the United States exists, after France supported the US in its war of independence.

And it's only because of the French the United States exists.

the French are literally the reason why the United States of America exists in the first place

Such a shocking, insulting statement about an ally from anyone, let alone a senior White House official.



Who told her to say this? She obviously got in from somewhere.



Im hope our @PressSec knows that it's only because of the French that we have an independent United States… https://t.co/C6ZEylEpbS — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 18, 2025

It's also true from the revolutionary war that without the French we'd still be speaking English.

