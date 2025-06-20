There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment. From rising tensions between various countries and the orange clown in the White House doing his best to crash the world’s economy to the seemingly ever-growing possibility of nuclear war, you’d be forgiven for finding it all a bit much.

But Nigel Farage and the folk at GB News seem to think there’s a much greater issue facing our society – smoky bacon crisps.

READ NEXT: Labour minister owns Nigel Farage after he calls for HS2 to be scrapped

Farage launched into a furious rant on Gbeebies about how the reset deal agreed between Keir Starmer’s government and the European Union means traditional smoky bacon crisps can no longer be manufactured in the UK.

This wasn’t just a Clacton MP monologue though. In fact, GB News decided a full panel segment was required on the issue, with Farage claiming this was just the latest example of how Britain “now has to follow all EU rules as they come in on food, drink, shellfish, you name it.”

'You've sold out smoky bacon crisps your party is a disgrace!'



The panel discuss smoky bacon crisps no longer being able to be made with their tradition recipe in the UK under Keir Starmer's post-Brexit EU rest deal. pic.twitter.com/V8KI8klMmt — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 18, 2025

The segment was roundly mocked in the comments, with one person sarcastically writing: “Luckily there are no more pressing problems in the UK.”

Another said: “More important things to worry about, to be honest, Fox new…sorry GB News.”

A third wrote: “It’s Alan Partridge. I mean Nigel Farage. Is there any difference any more? It doesn’t get more like a parody than this.”

The EU banned eight smoke flavourings following a European Commission report that stated they could carry cancer risks due to the methods of extracting the flavour.

The ban will now apply to British manufacturers after the government agreed to align with EU rules on food safety, plant and animal health in its reset deal.

But Number 10 has downplayed the impact this will really have, with a spokesperson telling the Sun that major crisp firms no longer use the banned flavourings and most had already changed their recipes so they could keep selling in the EU.

They told the publication: “Anyone claiming smoky bacon crisps are for the chop is peddling porky pies.

“The Great British crisp industry will still be able to produce mouthwatering flavours – and find it easier to bring home the bacon by exporting to new markets.”