Kemi Badenoch delivered perhaps the funniest line we’ve heard all year, when she claimed the Tories were the ‘only party who know how to create wealth and growth.’

On Tuesday, the Conservative leader was speaking at an event in London, where she announced a policy review to slash the scope and cost of the UK’s benefits system.

In particular, the Tories want to crack down on which mental and physical conditions entitled people to benefits.

But during the press conference, Badenoch delivered a moment of outstanding comedy.

With a straight face, she said: “The only people who actually know how to create wealth, create growth as a government are Conservatives.”

Yes, the party who brought us austerity, Brexit, the disastrous handling of a pandemic, Liz Truss‘s mini-budget, a revolving door of chancellors, declining rates of economic growth and the worst living standards drop in modern times and very little significant growth are apparently the only ones who know how to create wealth.

Truly laughable.

Kemi Badenoch: "The only people who actually know how to create wealth & growth are Tories…" 👀



I must've missed all that growth when the Tories were in power for 14 years. pic.twitter.com/Xs2oo03O0o — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 9, 2025

As was pointed out by one person on social media though, Badenoch was right in one sense…