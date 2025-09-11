The FBI has issued a major update following the murder of Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday, right-wing influencer and Trump loyalist Kirk was shot in the neck whilst he was speaking at a Utah university event.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump condemned for ‘divisive and disgraceful’ speech after Charlie Kirk shooting

It was later confirmed by Donald Trump that Kirk had died following his injuries.

Whilst the killer is still at large, the FBI has given more detail about their identity, saying they have “good video footage” of them, which they are not releasing.

The bureau said during a press conference that the suspect appears to be of college age and “blended in well with the college institution.”

Authorities have also been referring to the shooter as a male.

They said they had recovered the rifle used in the assassination, and would release the footage of the suspected shooter if they’re unsuccessful in finding them and need the public’s help.

Authorities also clarified the two people they interviewed yesterday immediately after the shooting were “persons of interest”, not suspects.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Kirk had died, videos began circulating online showing what appears to be the suspected shooter on top of a roof lying down.

One video shows what looks like someone lying down with the person filming being heard saying “there’s somebody on the roof right there… he just ran from over there”.

Just got sent this video from UVU….it appears the shooter was on the roof. pic.twitter.com/eQLhL7yGDK — Chris Hardman ⚡️ Sauna King (@chhardman) September 10, 2025

The person filming is pointing in the direction of a stairwell coming up to the roof.

It is still uncertain at what exact time the video was filmed.

The person who uploaded the video to social media site X said it was “right before everything happened”.

Sky News estimated that, from footage of the video, the person was on the fourth floor of a university building called the Losee Center.

The news site estimated that the alleged person would have been around 135m from Charlie Kirk when he was shot.

A second video shows a silhouette of a person on top of a roof taken moments after Kirk was shot.

It shows what appears to be a person stand and walk away from the roof’s edge.

@lookner Best video I've seen of shooter running on roof. pic.twitter.com/8QsErjCMTE — TAG (@TAGnBAMA) September 11, 2025

The news of Kirk’s death was announced last night by Donald Trump who took to Truth Social to confirm the news.

The US president said: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white ten emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.





