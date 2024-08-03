Well, isn’t this a hoot? As reported by local media – and documented by the sole attendee – a scheduled far-right protest in Doncaster has fallen flat on its face, after just ONE person showed up at the designated time.

Scheduled far-right protest in Doncaster flops hard

A so-called ‘vigil’ for the girls murdered in Southport on Monday was planned for 14:00 in Nigel Gresley Square. The gathering had been pre-planned along with the other far-right protests scheduled for Saturday. A police presence was out in force at the meeting location.

However, they might as well have clocked-off early. According to Doncaster Free Press, the city’s local paper, just one person showed up at the demonstration on time. The video content posted by this lone ranger also makes for a very satisfying watch.

Sole protester curses his mates after being the only person to attend demo

Looking over the deserted square, the protester branded his comrades as a ‘set of f***ing w***ers’, and advised them to ‘keep their mouths shut’ in any future communications about attending a protest. Blimey, this did not go the way he wanted…

“Well, here we are lads, quarter past two, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, there’s me, two coppers who look bored, there’s a van there – they looked bored, you’re all a set of f***ing w***ers, every one of you. Where are you? If I were you boys in future I’d keep your mouth shut.”

Doncaster gathering ‘passes without incident’, as one-man show goes nowhere

Communications shared by the Unite Against Fascism campaign suggest that the numbers eventually swelled… to three. But, with interest long fizzled out, the demo passed without any agitation. Similar scenes of apathy were also witnessed in Blackburn and Preston.

Around a dozen people in each town turned out to back the far-right message. Meanwhile, counter-protesters far outnumbered their opponents in Manchester, Leeds, and Nottingham. Perhaps rioting isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, eh?