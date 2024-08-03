Amid a wave of violence protests blighting the UK this week, the light at the end of the tunnel has shone bright in Liverpool overnight. One local Imam interacted with far-right demonstrators – even offering them food and drinks in the midst of the chaos.

Why are the far-right protesting in the UK?

Liverpool’s counter-protesters outnumbered those who were following in the footsteps of Southport, Hartlepool, and Sunderland over the last 72 hours. Large-scale disorder has been reported across a number of cities, in response to the tragic stabbing of three young girls on Monday.

Disinformation has flooded social media platforms, leading many people to believe that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant. The truth is, the Cardiff-born killer was neither of these things. However, right-leaning hooligans have used this event to harass Islamic communities.

Liverpool locals stand in solidarity

Mosques have been targeted by agitators – with one place of worship in Southport baring the brunt of public anger. Locals rushed to rebuild walls the day after, but these faith-based institutions remain in the cross-hairs. However, the people of Liverpool were having none of it.

The far-right significantly outnumbered by the good people of Liverpool tonight. More coming. Half a dozen racists made to look like absolute fools. This is what solidarity looks like. pic.twitter.com/plv3387JVf — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) August 2, 2024

Protesters from both sides ‘engage in constructive conversation’

Members of the local community congregated outside the Sheikh Abdullah Quilliam Mosque on Friday. Despite advances from the far-right, the threat of violence eventually dispersed. This paved the way for protesters and counter-protesters to open a dialogue with each other.

A moment from this evening's demonstration outside Sheikh Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool, when an Imam crossed the road, spoke to protesters who had been shouting angrily at the mosque through the evening, and ended up sharing a hug with one. pic.twitter.com/DCuHcSILZs — Joel Goodman (@pixel8foto) August 3, 2024

Food, drink, handshakes shared between communities in Liverpool

Much of the peaceful response was co-ordinated by Adam Kelwick. The Imam, who has a strong following online, declared his intentions to speak and sympathise with protesters earlier in the week. He stuck to his word, and thanked others for standing in solidarity.

What a lovely end to the night. @adamkelwick and I managed to get to the other side and speak to some of the protestors.



They were peaceful on the whole with only one hostile encounter, when the police came in and advised us to go back.



The only way forward is dialogue. pic.twitter.com/X1TSP8quYm — Lila (@LilaTamea) August 2, 2024

‘Bridges were built, we shared hugs’ – Liverpool Imam attempts to heal divide

In the face of bad-faith actors and those who seek to sow division, Kelwick has carved a different path. A remarkably simple one, at that. The Imam went on to thank protesters ‘from both sides’ for engaging in discussions – which he says will carry on at his mosque.

“When things were deemed to be calm enough, some members of the Muslim community crossed the road to the other side and had some very productive discussions, leading to shaking hands, sharing hugs, and exchanging numbers.”

“We have invited them into the mosque soon to continue our discussions. Bridges were built, food was shared, and some amazing interactions happened. Thank you to the positivity shown from those in attendance on BOTH SIDES.” | Adam Kelwick