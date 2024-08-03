The marketing world is changing daily. Businesses are looking for more elaborate ways to reach the target audience and bring customers to the point of purchase. Modern marketing strategies can only be actualized effectively with automated software solutions, including phone call tracking.

Call tracking aims to facilitate accurate attribution for every call. The innovative nature of the technology automates business processes, bringing numerous advantages for small businesses. Let’s explore the world of call tracking software together. Here is our pick of the top 10 call tracking apps for small businesses.

Call Tracking Explained

Before we dive deeper into call tracking solutions, we need to answer the question: how does call tracking work?

Phone call tracking monitors, records, and analyzes inbound phone calls. In a nutshell, call tracking systems help businesses identify traffic sources and determine effective marketing channels. In other words, business owners can pinpoint the marketing campaigns that are beneficial and worth investing resources in.

What is Call Tracking?

Small businesses can significantly benefit from implementing call tracking software solutions in their workflow. Online call tracking allows marketers to track high-quality lead channels, spot strategies that pay off, and invest financial resources accordingly.

10 Best Call Tracking Software for Small Businesses

Phonexa

Phonexa is an excellent call tracking service for business owners seeking optimized marketing attribution software. It combines eight unique features conveniently available on a single operating platform.

Phonexa can help you elevate your marketing game by providing various call tracking solutions to meet your business needs. It has an impressive G2 score of 4.9, which proves its ability to optimize your call technology.

Phonexa’s features include:

Lead tracking & distribution

Call tracking & distribution

Email & SMS marketing

Click tracking

Cloud phone system

Suppression list management

User behavior recording & analytics

Automated accounting

Regarding prices, the Phonexa call tracking system offers three different payment plans ranging from £250 to £1000 per month. You can also contact the Phonexa sales team to set up a customized payment strategy depending on your business requirements.

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics offers business owners software solutions that merge sales call tracking with business phone systems. Thus, users can optimise their inbound lead response workflow from beginning to end. CallTrackingMetrics software helps small businesses identify channels for generating quality leads and prioritising practical marketing efforts.

CallTrackingMetrics integrates with other online call tracking solutions and services, such as Google Analytics, Google Ads, SalesForce, and others. The innovative nature of CTM brings it a G2 core of 4.5.

CallTrackingMetrics’ features include:

Dynamic number insertion

Text messaging

Custom routing

Form reactor

Call recording

Softphone

AskAI

Automation

Ringba

Industry-leading software solution Ringba offers an effective marketing platform for PPC call tracking. You can save time by manipulating and exporting data retrieved through call analytics to maximise ROI and personalise the customer experience. In addition, you can benefit from the Ringba support team with no extra cost charged.

The G2 score is 4.9.

Ringba’s features include:

Phone number management

Tracking

Call routing

Analytics

Administration

The Ringba call tracking service also provides unique products such as interactive voice response (IVR), instant customer profile, and Ring Tree.

CallRail

CallRail is a powerful call tracking app that provides AI-based solutions. This software platform suits businesses of different sizes and effectively uses AI to maximise marketing efforts. It allows you to track necessary metrics using calls, chats, forms, and texts.

CallRail is an excellent tool for maximising ROI, attracting high-quality leads, and personalise call routing. These features make the app an effective call tracking tool for various industries, from legal services and healthcare to real estate.

The G2 score is 4.6.

CallRail’s features include:

Call tracking

Conversation intelligence

Convert assist

Form tracking

Lead center

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo operates in B2B marketing, providing customers with up-to-date insights and a purchase intent data database. The platform aims to improve engagement, intelligence, and orchestration of your marketing process. The app supports many features, including sales automation solutions, call tracking, and conversation intelligence.

ZoomInfo users ranked it with a 4.4 G2 score.

ZoomInfo’s features include:

Lead builder

Data segmentation/filtering

Reporting

Integration to CRM/marketing automation

Search

Data cleaning/enrichment

The payment options and price vary depending on the range of features you intend to use and can be discussed with a vendor.

Blitz Sales Software

Blitz aims to automate manual business processes to improve lead management and upsell existing customers. This intelligent software platform specialises in small business workflow and automates follow-up contacts, provides call-tacking opportunities, and optimises your staff performance. It helps your team better understand their success at closing opportunities and how they can improve their results.

Blitz Sales Software’s features include:

Web forms

Workflow automation

One-click automation

Access on the go

Reporting

Track opportunities

Integration

Emailing

User management

To find out more about the cost associated with using the Blitz Sales Software service, contact the support team to calculate the price.

smrtPhone

smrtPhone emphasises deep integration between your phone and the CRM system. The platform helps you close deals, drive more sales, and expand your business by tracking calls and texts. smrtPhone call tracking systems are the right choice for companies interested in full data integration.

The G2 score is 2.8.

smrtPhone’s features include:

Cloud phone system

Advanced call management

Single or multi-line power dialer

Lead source management

Mobile app

Every smrtPhone call tracking tool pricing option includes two months of a free trial.

WildJar

The WildJar software is an inbound call tracking tool that improves marketing strategies and conversion rates. Its features allow business management to identify the caller’s source, transcribe phone conversations, and connect the collected data with the tech stack. WildJar was founded in 2016. Since then, this analytics call tracking tool has helped over 4,000 companies improve ROI and boost their revenue.

The G2 score is 5.0.

WildJar’s features include:

Call recording

Dynamic number insertion

Missed lead alerts

Call tracking numbers

Reports and analytics

Integrations

Nimbata

This call tracking software for agencies and marketers provides detailed attribution data that helps bring quality leads and reduce unnecessary expenses. It allows users to build custom dashboards to track and share phone leads among team members. The data can later be transported to CRM or other reporting tools.

The key benefits of the Nimbata online call tracking platform are its user-friendliness, human support team, and cost flexibility. As a result, it received a G2 score of 4.8.

Nimbata’s features include:

Call whispers

Call recordings

Transcriptions

IVR

Caller ID display

Call surveys

Lead scoring & call notes

Call capping

An annual plan subscription to Numbata call tracking software offers up to a 20% discount.

Myphoner

Myphoner provides users with various call tracking and analytics features designed to optimize sales team workflow. The innovative and easy-to-navigate CRM system facilitates lead management through cold/warm calling, inside sales, and meeting booking. The software lets you control your outbound campaigns, configure vital reports, and integrate VOIP and SMS providers.

The G2 score is 4.5.

Myphoner’s features include:

Activity dashboard

Contact management

Data import/export

Call reporting and analytics

Lead management

Bottom Line

Call tracking is an effective technology that enables marketers and business owners to drive better leads, improve conversion rates, and maximise ROI. Nowadays, online call tracking software offers various features that cover different business areas and meet the unique demands of each enterprise. Dynamic pricing policies, which often include custom payment plans, can suit businesses of various sizes and operate in multiple spheres.