Jeff Bezos has pledged $2 billion (£1.47 billion) “to restoring nature and transforming food systems”.

Speaking at the Cop26 conference, the Amazon founder announced plans to make this pledge through his Bezos Earth Fund for land restoration in Africa.

The American multi-billionaire said: “We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come.”

He also added: “Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon.”

‘We must all stand together to protect our world’

Bezos also went on to say going to space changed his view of the world.

Having made the trip onboard his New Shepard rocket ship earlier this year, Bezos said:

“Looking back at Earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile.

“Now, in this critical year and what we all know is the decisive decade, we must all stand together to protect our world.”

With a net worth of almost $200 billion, it’s also been highlighted that in a single year Amazon emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon, more than the annual emissions of two-thirds of all countries in the world.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos added £10 billion to his fortune in just one day last year.

‘Billionaire philanthropy won’t save us’

It’s also worth noting that Amazon famously uses an excessive amount of packaging, even for small items: just one of the details that make Bezos’ renewed concerns over the environment seem out of touch.

Others took to social media to talk about the billionaire’s pledges, as well as suggesting other ways to help. Here’s what people had to say.

Reactions

And here he is. @JeffBezos tells #COP26 that 'when I was in space' earlier this year he realised just how thin the globe's atmosphere was.

Think he forgot to mention just how many fossil fuels he spent getting into space. pic.twitter.com/PdGeXmW5FC — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos flew in his private jet to COP26 and is funding a climate-damaging private space race.



The Billionaire class that caused this climate crisis won't solve it.



Instead of letting Bezos address COP26, he should be hit with a Wealth Tax to fund a global Green New Deal. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) November 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos makes $2B per week. https://t.co/SS5ZKL1Uor — Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) November 2, 2021

"Nature gives us life. It is beautiful but it is also fragile. I was reminded of this in July when I went into space." Jeff Bezos.

That's Cop26's Marie Antoinette moment. — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 2, 2021

Bezos standing at a global climate conference lecturing us on our emissions is a jaw dropping moment of extreme hypocrisy 🚀 — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) November 2, 2021

Really? in 2020 Amazon shipped 4.2 billion cardboard packages with expected growth of 20% in 2021.



Cardboard, made from trees and directly responsible for massive environmental damage in the process.



I will take no lectures on the environment from Jeff Bezos.#COP26 https://t.co/5Pc0G88kfc — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 2, 2021

Why on earth would Jeff Bezos say this? Couldnt he have asked someone to read a book to him about the problem? (But I applaud him for his philanthropy announced today, although in my book you should only be a philanthropist once you are a taxpayer.) https://t.co/87eSDV3mJX — Alan Barnard (@alanbarnard1) November 2, 2021

Or he could, ya know, pay his taxes! https://t.co/8sxGGKiuru — Community Protection Bureau🗽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽🖤🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@CPBWorks) November 2, 2021

The same Jeff Bezos who spent £5.5bn on a knob shaped rocket for 4 minutes in space? 🙄 https://t.co/1dwmBW3lri — Ross Wishart (@RossWishart) November 2, 2021

Jesus, this world’s in a state. Rich bloke who went to space in a giant rocket-fuelled metal penis can lecture the rest of us on ‘nature's fragility’ because he looked out of the fucking window! Cunt. https://t.co/2B9YfBeD8m — Vic Grout (@vicgrout) November 2, 2021

