The Daily Express has been left scratching its head after it was announced foreign fishermen are to be invited to man boats in the UK as the country attempts to battle a major skills shortage.

Both trawler skippers and experienced boat hands on large vessels have been placed on the Short Occupation List, which will give access to overseas staff who can come to the UK on a salary of £20,960 instead of £26,200.

Applicants for a visa for these jobs will also pay a lower fee for a 3-year visa, with the price being slashed from £625 to £479.

Apparently they can't find enough British fishermen since Brexit. Irony so intense, it might spontaneously explode.https://t.co/dpbImiYfZg pic.twitter.com/jY6uTEsfnl — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) May 25, 2023

Nigel Farage has expressed concern about the state of the fishing industry, saying the “anger” in the sector is “astonishing”.

Speaking to The Sun, he added: “Most fishermen I speak to are already at their wits’ ends – I just give up.”

But it’s not his fault, of course.

Here’s an old clip of Ros Atkins explaining why the split he advocated for might somewhat be responsible for the problems:

This week we’re doing a series of videos looking at Brexit – at what was promised and what’s been delivered now it’s here. First is fishing. Produced @michaelcoxJ @mhosseini01 @rhartmann_ https://t.co/RE2HqJoH3U pic.twitter.com/GQuW4YjdCm — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) April 26, 2021

