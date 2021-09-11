The Daily Express has declared the European Union “stunned”, in a sensationalist story which claims a member state has “broken cover” to admit the “huge benefits” of Brexit.

But the “benefits” in question are not to Britain, or any other country outside the EU, but to a remaining member state itself: Estonia.

The paper wrote: “According to the Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, Brexit has provided a huge boost to the country. With the UK now out of the EU, British professionals have utilised the country’s e-Residency programme to launch their companies.

“Due to the influx of British companies who have picked Estonia over the other EU states since the referendum, Ms Kallas claimed the country had gained €51 million (£42 million) in tax.”

Brexit is a "huge benefit"…to a remaining Member State. Express gonna Express. (H/t @LoubinWally) pic.twitter.com/urXOZpvP3Y — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) September 10, 2021

It’s not even the first time this week the Express has been ribbed by punters.

The paper appeared caught in two minds earlier this week after publishing an anti-immigrant story next to news of a ‘history’ victory for British tennis player Emma Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother.

Several newspapers reported that members of Border Force are being given special training to handle migrant boats, but would only deploy the “pushback” tactics when deemed practical and safe to do so.

The story took pride of place on the front cover of the Daily Express, next to the jubilant Emma Raducanu, who made US Open history with stunning semi-final victory this week.

Er..



Emma Raducanu was born in Canada, to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother. Her family moved to London when she was two pic.twitter.com/oqvMyCBHPA — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 8, 2021

In the words of Steve Peers, “Express gonna Express”.

Related: Daily Express front cover backfires spectacularly