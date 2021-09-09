The Daily Express was caught in two minds this morning after publishing an anti-immigrant story next to news of a ‘history’ victory for British tennis player Emma Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother.
Late last night news broke that Priti Patel has sanctioned new tactics to redirect migrant boats in the Channel back to France amid crunch talks over crossings – much to the delight of the right ring rag.
According to reports, the home secretary has ordered officials to rewrite maritime laws to allow Border Force to turn boats around, forcing them to be dealt with by French authorities.
It comes following a G7 interior minister’s meeting on Wednesday, during which Ms Patel told her French counterpart that the British public “expect to see results” from French efforts to prevent ongoing migrant crossings.
Several newspapers reported that members of Border Force are being given special training to handle migrant boats, but would only deploy the “pushback” tactics when deemed practical and safe to do so.
The story took pride of place on the front cover of the Daily Express, next to the jubilantEmma Raducanu, who made US Open history with stunning quarter-final victory last night.
The juxtaposition was picked up by journalist Paul Johnson, who shared this on Twitter:
Er..— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 8, 2021
Emma Raducanu was born in Canada, to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother. Her family moved to London when she was two pic.twitter.com/oqvMyCBHPA
