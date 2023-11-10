Rishi Sunak is facing calls to sack Suella Braverman after she defied Downing Street by writing an article accusing police of bias over protests in support of Palestine.

The Home Secretary’s widely-criticised claim that there is a perception some senior officers “play favourites” was not signed off by No 10, the Prime Minister’s spokesman made clear on Thursday.

Downing Street was investigating how the article containing an inflammatory comparison between “pro-Palestinian mobs” and marches in Northern Ireland was still sent to the Times for publication.

Conservatives expressed unease over the article as Opposition figures urged Mr Sunak to sack Mrs Braverman, who claimed the protesters are “largely ignored” by officers “even when clearly breaking the law”.

Mrs Braverman had already called the demonstrations attended by thousands “hate marches” ahead of another rally in London coinciding with Armistice Day, despite Government objections.

Speaking to The London Economic, former Met Police officer Chris Hobbs said there is “palpable anger amongst the overwhelming majority of the police community at all levels” on the back of the comments.

“Echoing criticisms made by the far-right will surely make those officers performing duty under already difficult circumstances potentially more vulnerable to abuse and attack.

“Regardless of how events transpire, the fact that Braverman was prepared to compromise the safety of officers by virtue of her critical comments will be regarded as a betrayal not to be forgiven.”

