Eurostar has urged travellers to postpone their journeys following an issue with the overhead power supply.

It says there is a “major disruption” in the Channel Tunnel s a result of the issue and a “subsequent failed Le Shuttle train.”

A statement on the Eurostar website reads: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.

“Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

“Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the Train status and timetables page.”

National Rail has also issued a statement advising Channel Tunnel passengers not to travel.

They said the power issue is ikely to lead to severe delays and last-minute cancellations between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord.

Meanwhile, Le Shuttle has warned of hours-long delays, with the current delay time on the UK side at three-and-a-half hours.

Passengers travelling from both the British and French Le Shuttle terminals are urged to check in as planned.