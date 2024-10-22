An Italian city was hit by torrential flooding as it hosted a climate conference this weekend.

Bologna, which played host to The Climate Arena Conference across 18th-19th October, has been battered by heavy rain which has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Several streets were submerged and a 20-year-old man died in his car amid the floodwaters.

The Emilia-Romagna region, with Bologna as its capital, has been battered by storms that have caused damage estimated at several million euros.

Parts of southern Italy, including Calabria and Sicily, have also experienced flooding in city centres over the past few days.

In many areas, parked cars have been swept away, and videos have shown scooters being carried along through flooded streets.

Posting on X, Same Bright, who was at the conference, said: “Meanwhile the climate deniers still question what we can all see happening in front of our eyes.”

