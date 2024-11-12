Elon Musk has picked up the unwanted moniker of ‘first lady’ on his social media platform X as he continues to cosy up with the president-elect.

According to reports, the Tesla billionaire is spending “nearly every day” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He has been spotted dining with him on the patio and joining him on the golf course, even though he doesn’t play the sport.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins says he has also been in the room when world leaders call Trump and has been weighing in on staffing decisions – making clear his preference for certain roles.

“While Musk himself is still not expected to take any kind of formal position, given how complicated it would be with his companies, what’s becoming clearer tonight is that he doesn’t really need to – with one source telling me Elon Musk is having just as much influence from the outside”, she said.

Elon Musk "has been seen at Mar-a-Lago nearly every single day since Donald Trump won, dining with him on the patio at times" and "weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles," @kaitlancollins reports

In a separate CNN broadcast on Sunday morning, veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher said that Trump insiders were confused and unnerved by the extent of Musk’s influence.

“He definitely inserts himself all the time; that’s his style. That’s why he’s just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn’t leave,” she said

“I’ve heard from Trump people calling me saying ‘oh wow, this is odd.’ And I’m like yeah it is, you’ll see much more of it.

“But he’s not going anywhere until Trump throws him out. Which could happen, because they’re both really strong personalities who like to be at the centre of attention.”

In the meantime, people have been referring to Musk as the first lady on X. Here’s a pick of the best posts:

Trump names @elonmusk as First Lady. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 11, 2024

Donald Trump and new First Lady Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/gfUaYEttnQ — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 11, 2024

Where’s Melania? No worries, Elon Musk is now acting as First Lady.. pic.twitter.com/QC4geIAGz6 — Jeff Lux (@OneJeffLux) November 11, 2024

The role of Melania Trump will now be played by @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/4AGqZGZ7N3 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 7, 2024

I heard Elon is now being referred to as the First Lady and someone said Elonia I’m dead😂 — Boricuamama (@Boricuamami1986) November 11, 2024

