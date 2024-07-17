Billionaire Elon Musk has said he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Mr Musk posted on X on Tuesday that he plans to move SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

He called a new law signed on Monday by California governor Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change the “final straw”.

Elon Musk said he is moving the headquarters of two more of his companies — social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX — to Texas from California, citing a new gender-identity law there as the 'last straw' https://t.co/y4vXH9qCDM pic.twitter.com/Gy1IwUqPRG — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2024

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” Mr Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Mr Musk is chief executive, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California, in 2021.

Mr Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

Related: Elon Musk reported to be giving $45m a month to Trump campaign