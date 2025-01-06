Veganuary – is this now a thing? Apparently it is, and even with my love of, in particular, all things fishy and most meat, there is a direction of travel here, and the Veganuary charity has interesting details to encourage and help those who want to try going vegan: What is Veganuary? What you need to know about Veganuary 2025

But what about when the cravings come? Or to take it down to brass tacks, what about when what you really want is a great burger?

Panic not. Throughout Veganuary, Patty&Bun will serve plant-based versions of their most-loved burgers, featuring plant-based meat pioneer, Redefine Meat’s, premium burger patty. The Vegan Ari Gold, Vegan Smokey Robinson, and Vegan José José will be available across UK locations for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. Every burger ordered will come with a “Peel and Win” sticker offering instant prizes, including the chance to win a year’s supply of free Redefine Meat burgers at Patty&Bun.

Best of all, Patty&Bun in Hackney and Redefine Meat are teaming up on January 10th – Quitter’s Day, the day when 80% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions, a date I know well – to try and and help you beat the odds with an indulgent Special Tasting Menu Evening. This one-night-only event is the ultimate opportunity to enjoy guilt-free indulgence while discovering the best in plant-based innovation at which you can try some of the aforementioned burgers.

With two sittings at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM, each ticket costs £25 and offers the following menu:

an Exclusive Collaboration Burger – choose from a range of expertly crafted limited-edition burgers, each showcasing Redefine Meat’s award-winning new-meat* and Patty&Bun’s signature burger wizardry; two Epic Plant-Based Sides – Proving that plant-based doesn’t mean boring, these sides pack indulgence and flavour; one Dr Speculoos Vegan Dessert Shake – a rich sweet treat to cap off the meal; one Non-Alcoholic Beverage – choose from Lucky Saint NA Beer or Patty&Bun’s homemade soda, and as a bonus an exclusive Redefine Meat x Patty&Bun Collab T-shirt – designed by the renowned Mr. Phomer.

If you are already committed to Veganuary or just considering it, this looks like a good event to me. Tickets are availalable here.

Patty&Bun Hackney, 205 Richmond Road London E8 3NJ