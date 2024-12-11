Despite being cast as a conservative country, the majority of Brits actually favour socialism over capitalism, according to new polling results.

YouGov has surveyed the nation to find out which ideologies most people subscribe to, finding that – contrary to Reform UK’s net zero antics – the overwhelming majority of people describe themselves as environmentalists.

The study also revealed that Brits favour socialism over capitalism, and as few as 13 per cent subscribe to the ideologies of populism.

Which ideologies do Britons have a favourable view of?



Environmentalism: 64% favourable

Feminism: 56%

Liberalism: 41%

Socialism: 38%

Conservatism: 32%

Capitalism: 30%

Nationalism: 29%

Libertarianism: 24%

Populism: 13%

Communism: 10%

Anarchism: 8%

Fascism: 2%… pic.twitter.com/jFNiHR0GSX — YouGov (@YouGov) December 10, 2024

Speaking to The London Economic in 2023, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made the point that people are often socialists without realising it.

Watch the clip in full below:

